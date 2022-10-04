HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota participated in a city council meeting Tuesday evening for the first time since a judge’s ruling that he cannot be kicked off the Holyoke City Council unless convicted of a crime.

The Ward 2 City Councilor faces criminal charges in Rhode Island including for child pornography. When asked if he can effectively serve Holyoke residents of Ward 2 while awaiting trial, he said he was there to serve. He added that he hopes to soon host a town hall meeting with his constituents to create an open space for conversation to hear their concerns.

“I have no ill-feelings towards anybody in the city, I’m definitely willing to work with anybody. As far as my constituents, I have my town hall, we talk about whatever concerns they have and we will address it,” said Puello-Mota.

22News also reached out to Mayor Joshua Garcia about Puello-Mota’s return to the council.

Mayor Garcia in a statement told 22News, “I have faith in the legal system. Justice will prevail. In the meantime, my focus is on the day-to-day management and enforcement of our City Charter that our citizens expect. Anything else is politics.”