Wind gusts making temperatures feel colder during winter storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts got hit with a severe winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday and although it’s light fluffy snow, most areas are experiencing high wind gusts.

Temperatures were in the teens and twenties in Hampden County Thursday morning with wind gusts between 25-30 miles per hour which is reducing the visibility outside.

The wind gusts are also adding to a wind-chill which is making it feel colder than the actual air temperature making it feel like temperatures are in the single digits.

Chicopee had nine inches of snow as of 6 a.m.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is reminding residents that if you are going outside to shovel or snow blow you should bundle up with a hat and gloves because the wind conditions are making it feel colder and more difficult to see.