SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News spotted these signs posted in several of the windows at the courthouse on Wednesday, each one saying “window leaking.”

22News contacted the Trial Court for comment but did not hear back. Last year a report found cancer-causing mold in the building which led to a settlement agreement where the Trial Court brought in cleaning crews to remove mold.

A story 22News has been covering for years, problems at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. In the past judicial leaders have said they want to renovate the building but that position changed Tuesday during a budget hearing in Springfield which called for a brand new courthouse.