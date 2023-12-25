CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Windsor Lounge in Chicopee offered free Christmas meals to the homeless and those in need.

The owner of the Windsor Lounge also gave away hats and gloves on Monday.

One of the owners, Mary Barcome told 22News that every day she sees people in need walking up and down Main Street, so it was only right to do a good deed for the holidays. She says her grandkids also inspired her to give back to the community.

“My grandkids always see the people panhandling and they are emotional about it, so they said ‘Hey can’t you do something and give back to these people?’ So that is how I started it, because everybody needs a warm meal and just needs to know that they are somebody,” Barcome said.

On the menu was turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, and vegetables. Barcome says this is her first time hosting an event like this and she wants to continue to help those in need.