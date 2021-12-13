Winners of the Festival of Trees claim their prize trees at Mass Mutual

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 lucky winners went to the Mass Mutual Center today to claim the Christmas Trees they had won during the Festival of Trees.

The trees are donated and decorated by businesses and local families, and the money raised will help support programs at the Springfield Boys and girls club. Ellen Babin of Enfield was one of the winners and was excited to get the tree she wanted.

“He got the call and he was on the phone being so nice to them, is it a tree, is it a tree? And he said yes. We were so excited, we never won a tree before.” said Babin.

Nearly $300-thousand was raised during the event — $160-thousand from the sale of raffle tickets alone..