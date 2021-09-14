Winning Lucky for Life grand prize ticket sold in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Lucky for Life grand prize winning ticket was sold at a gas station in West Springfield.

The $1,000 a Day for Life grand prize was claimed on Monday, August 23rd by the Best Birthday Ever Nominee trust, represented by trustee David M. Spillane. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers and the lucky ball of the drawing that took place on August 8th. The trust chose the cash option for its winnings, and they received a one time payment of $5,750,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station located at 1247 Riverdale Ave in West Springfield. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky for Life

Since July, the Lucky for Life drawings are done every night of the week at 9:30 p.m.