HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A winning Mass Cash ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Holyoke.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the ticket that matched all five numbers drawn Sunday night was sold at the Stop & Shop in Holyoke.

Winning numbers: 5-9-12-22-25

The person that bought the winning ticket has one year to claim the reward. So far this month, there has been four winning tickets sold but this is the first one in western Massachusetts. Mass Cash drawings occur everyday at 9 p.m.