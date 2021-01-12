Winning numbers for Mega Million jackpot worth $625M drawn

(WWLP) – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have grown even more this week!

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $625 million, and Wednesday’s Powerball is worth $550 million. Combined, that’s over $1 billion.

Many people are trying their luck at hitting the jackpot.

“Very, very busy you know people come out when they see a jackpot up this high it brings people out of the woodwork,” said David Glantz, owner of BuckeyeBros Smokeshop.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions was drawn at 11 p.m., Tuesday: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega ball is 9.

Powerball winning numbers will be drawn at 10:59 p.m., Wednesday.