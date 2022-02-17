SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday at the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative and Forest Park C3 hosted the Winter Basketball All Star Game.

All in an effort to build relationships between local law enforcement and youth within the community. These two initiatives brought the best local basketball players to show off their hoop skills, but also foster a positive environment for these young student athletes and make connections through the sport. Many people came together to show their support and cheer on the talented athletes and volunteers.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “We help them toward a path of positive opportunities on and off the court.”

Ashley Santos, a parent and basketball coach told 22News, “I feel like it’s a great way to engage kids as a whole. I work at a school and sometimes the best work I do is actually not in the school but spending time with the kids.”

The event featured free throw completions, three point competitions and all star games.