Winter-related injuries become more common as season nears

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not only can the winter weather be a burden, but it could also land you in the hospital.

Some hospitals see an increase in emergency room visits during the winter months due to patients coming in with weather-related injuries. Common injuries during this time of year include wrist, ankle, and back injuries from falling on ice and heart attacks caused my shoveling.

Although it’s early in the winter season, hospitals already seem busy.

“Oh yeah, I was at the hospital a couple of nights ago and there were quite a few people. Here I used to love the snow but right now I’m not liking it,” said John Derosampeau, a Chicopee resident.

To avoid injuring yourself, don’t go outside unless you have to and if you have to go out make sure ice is cleared before you walk.