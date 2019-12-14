Winter sports lovers rejoice at St.Mary’s ski equipment sale

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A time for winter sports lovers to buy footwear and equipment at St. Mary’s parish center in Longmeadow.

It’s an annual event at the church.

Ski boots were in high demand at St. Mary’s where the Knights of Columbus raise money through this sale for its year-round programming.

Gabriel Patrick of Longmeadow said he was delighted to have found just the right pair of boots for snowboarding.

Patrick told 22News, “I don’t actually have a pair of boots for snowboarding. So it means a lot to me, It means a lot.”

The Ski and snowboard sale has been a Christmas season tradition at St. Mary’s for nearly 40 years.