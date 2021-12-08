Winter supplies in demand at local hardware stores

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With snow in the forecast, people have been getting ready for the winter weather.

Typically by now we’ve seen some accumulating snow here in the Springfield area. With the forecast calling for some snow, people were stocking up on winter supplies at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

22News spoke with the Assistant Manager of Agawam’s Rocky’s Ace Hardware store Bob Parent, “People are coming in looking for snow brushes to clean off the cars and snow shovels. We have sold a few snow blowers in preparation of the snow that will becoming eventually.”

There is also plenty of ice melt available too, along with sleds for the kids when we get enough snow to use them.