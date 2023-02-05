SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new tradition begins on Sunday in Springfield, supporting the homeless population.

The Winter Walk raises awareness and funds to end homelessness in the state and is expanding to western Massachusetts for the first time this year. The walk has raised thousands of dollars over the past six years, limited to the Greater Boston Area for the past six years now.

The event brings people together for a two-mile walk and treats everyone to coffee and breakfast, while 100 percent of the funds raised go directly to local homeless service providers. There will be additional walks around the state through the month of February, with the goal of cultivating empathy and respect and providing advocacy to break down negative stigmas and motivate systemic change.

Representative Bud L. Williams of the 11th Hampden District along with other City and State officials will be in attendance. If street parking is not available, participants may park for free at the MGM lot, according to a news release from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

For anyone that cannot join in person, encouragement is extended to walk anywhere to show support and celebrate with us on Sunday.

Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. at Court Square in downtown Springfield, and the walk steps off at 9:30 a.m. You can register online and make donations there, too. Everyone who participates is encouraged to raise 100 dollars as a registration fee. Right now, they’re only at 22 percent of their $100,000 fundraising goal.