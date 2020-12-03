“Winter Wonder Drive-Thru” at the Big E begins Thursday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – They cut the ribbon Thursday introducing a new holiday visual attraction at the Better Living Center at the Big E.

The colorful Christmas season exhibit inside the Better Living Center is called the “Winter Wonder Drive-Thru” through its the vision of Frank Campiti of Campiti Ventures.

“We try to submerse you in a virtual reality type experience. There’s holograms, 3D holograms, they have a lot of depth to them, they’re almost like mini movie clips.” Frank Campiti

“He came up with this fabulous idea to bring holographic winter world drive through on the grounds at Eastern State’s. It’s a terrific idea. It’s the likes of which I haven’t seen before.” Eugene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt believes this light show will help both the Big E and the public..

“This is a good thing for the fair, it generates some revenue. This also gives folks something to do safely.”

The Big E will charge $15 per car passing through the Better Living Center for the “Winter Wonder Drive-Thru”. Entrance to the fairgrounds will be at Gate 1 on 1761 Memorial Drive.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at EasternStatesExposition.com through January 3.

All times entry reservation selections are final and are as follow:

Mondays – Thursdays: 4-6PM; 6-8PM; 8-9PM

Fridays – Sundays: 12-2PM; 2-4PM; 4-6PM; 6-8PM; 8-9PM

The Big E’s Eugene Cassidy pointed out, the Better Living Center hasn’t been used for more than a year.