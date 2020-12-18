“Winter Wonder Drive-Thru” at The Big E reopened after snowstorm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E holiday display known as the “Winter Wonder Drive-Thru” is back open after being closed due to the storm on Thursday.

The drive through is at the Better Living Center on the Big E grounds. The building has been transformed into a holiday maze of holograms and three dimensional images designed to lift spirits during these difficult times.

The Big E charges $15 per car. Entrance to the fairgrounds will be at Gate 1 on 1761 Memorial Drive.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at EasternStatesExposition.com through January 3.

All times entry reservation selections are final and are as follow:

Mondays – Thursdays: 4-6 PM; 6-8 PM; 8-9 PM

Fridays – Sundays: 12-2 PM; 2-4 PM; 4-6 PM; 6-8 PM; 8-9 PM

The show continues through January 3.