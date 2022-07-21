AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – While everyone is trying to stay cool, that can be especially hard if you’re a firefighter.

In Agawam, the fire department is ready to take extra precautions when they’re responding to a call.

“Make sure that we have a rehab established and rehab being like a cooling place with water, wet towels a fan, shade,” said Lieutenant Jose Vazquez.

One of the challenges for firefighters is the gear. It’s actually about 40 pounds. but not only that, when they’re responding to a call this has a protective layer that yes can protect them from fires but not so much from heat. And that’s because it’s not that breathable.

“It’s almost being in like a ski suit while you’re doing just normal stuff in 100 degree weather,” Vazquez told 22News.

With that in mind, responding to a fire in the heat comes with additional precautions. At the center of it all: making sure firefighters can get enough water. And If it’s a major fire, Lieutenant Vazquez said they make sure crews rotate out more frequently.

However, battling the heat is not only hard when you’re inside a burning building, it also poses a challenge for firefighters outside.

“You lose a lot of water, so dehydration, heat stress, heat stroke all these things are a danger that we have to face,” Vazquez said.