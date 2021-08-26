With events like the Big E coming up, here are steps you can take to stay safe

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Fall in western Massachusetts means fairs. So what are fairs doing in terms of COVID-19 precautions?

According to the Big E’s website, there will be disinfecting protocols throughout the fairgrounds. Handwashing as well as hand sanitizing stations will be at transaction points, like the food court for example.

“We have to live but we should protect ourselves and those around us as best as possible by making the best decisions for risk reduction,” said Jeanne Galloway, the Director of Public Health for the town of West Springfield.

Galloway said there are 85 active COVID-19 cases in West Springfield, that’s down from 100 last week. However, by the end of June it was down to just one. She said wearing a mask can be an important tool not only inside, but also in outdoor spaces where social distancing can be a challenge.

Masks will likely not be required at the Big E, according to Galloway. The town’s Board of Health will need to meet first, and that date has not yet been set.

Galloway said any mask mandate would need 14 days notice before it would take effect. However, just because it isn’t required, doesn’t mean it’s not helpful.

“Being vaccinated is helpful no matter what,” she told 22News. “Wearing a mask is helpful no matter. Hand washing is going to be helpful no matter what.”