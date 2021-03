SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The final numbers are in, and this year’s 94.7 WMAS radiothon raised more than $250,000 to support pediatric care at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

The exact total was $251,679, beating last year’s total of $226,877.

One hundred percent of the money raised locally goes directly to funding children’s health programs and services at Baystate Children’s Hospital.