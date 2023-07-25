CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Longtime Westover Metropolitan Development Corporation (WMDC) top executive will officially retire at the end of this month.

The building of the Westover Municipal Airport, along with fueling the economic success of the surrounding industrial park, are just a few of Michael Bolton’s career highlights. The contributions Bolton has made to the Westover and Chicopee community were celebrated at the airport Tuesday afternoon, with the city presenting him with a proclamation.

Massive economic impacts to the region have been credited to Bolton, with hopes that this legacy continues under new leadership.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News, “Business activity at WMDC-developed areas is estimated to support a total of… ready? 2.2 billion in economic output! And 8,438 jobs around Massachusetts annually.”

The mayor added that locally, WMDC has led to over 3,600 people employed in the region’s more than 100 businesses, with workers making a higher wage than the state’s average. These businesses also contribute meaningful tax dollars to the city.

Bolton will officially retire July 31st with Andy Widor, current airport manager, set to takeover the role.