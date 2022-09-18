SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University (WNE) has been named among the best Universities in the Nation by U.S. News & World News.

WNE has been ranked #234 in Best National University Rankings by U.S. News & World. Western New England University transitioned from the Regional to National University classification back in 2020. Western New England University is a private, nationally ranked, comprehensive university with a focus on preparing work-ready and world-ready graduates.

Colleges in the National Universities classification put WNE in the company of more than 400 schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, master’s and doctoral programs. U.S. News publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide potential students and their families with helpful data and information on factors such as graduation rates, social mobility, and graduate debt.

“As a future-focused leader, I am proud to be at the helm of a nationally-ranked future-focused institution-a nationally-ranked New Traditional University!,” said University President Dr. Robert E. Johnson. “At the most macro level, we are educating young people today for jobs that do not yet exist and to have the aptitude to solve problems we have yet to identify. Our collective responsibility is to help students understand they must be adaptive, nimble, and entrepreneurial with a value-creation orientation. Western New England University is poised to prepare the next generation for the future of work.”

Western New England University was also ranked #209 among the best universities for Social Mobility Access. This ranking places WNE in the top 10 National Universities in Massachusetts in this category.

The College of Engineering at WNE has continued to be ranked in the top 100 Undergraduate Engineering program category, after moving up five spots from 2021 to #87. The College of Engineering educates students to become innovative problem solvers that are capable of solving tomorrow’s problems today. They also offer ABET-accredited programs leading to Bachelor’s degrees in Biomedical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Industrial, and Mechanical Engineering.

“Engineering students at WNE are encouraged to set goals, create their own vision, and work towards new revelations,” said College of Engineering Dean Hossein Cheraghi. “That mindset helps them create value for employers and society. We are not just preparing our students for a successful career. We are shaping leaders who will be part of creating a better and brighter future.”