WNEU has record-breaking freshmen class

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Western New England University’s incoming freshmen class has broken a number of opening day enrollment records.

The incoming class has shaped up to be among the largest, most diverse, and academically talented classes in the university’s 100-year history. The Class of 2025 consists of the largest group of first-year engineering students in the department’s history at 188.

Another record is the largest group of incoming psychology students at 72. Students attending the university come from 39 U.S. states and territories and 23 countries.