WNEU president to retire at the end of school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The president of Western New England University will be retiring at the end of this school year.

Anthony Caprio has been the president of Western New England University for the last 24 years. This year, the university reached its “centennial milestone,” having been founded in 1919.

22News spoke with President Caprio at Delisio Hall to discuss why he decided to make this year his last.

“It was a very difficult decision because it was such a great university to have worked at and to have led all these years but it seemed very appropriate,” Caprio explained. “We completed a campaign this year and the centennial year but it seemed like the right time to make this decision.”

Caprio was reflective of the relationships he created with students and faculty members. He’s also excited about the future of the university and will continue to visit the campus after he retires.

President Caprio’s last day will be June 30 of 2020. The university’s board of trustees will conduct a nationwide search for the next president.