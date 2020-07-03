WNEU releases plans for fall semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Higher education is still working through just how they will pick back up in the fall. Western New England University detailed its fall semester plans Thursday.

Students will be welcomed back to campus for in-person instructions. The University says it has space and small class sizes to offer courses safely.

“We value the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff above all else, and we value providing an education that is true to our mission, one that has an unwavering focus on each student’s academic and personal development, inside and outside the classroom,” wrote University President Anthony Caprio stated.

Among the university’s safety protocols, Plexiglass barriers will be installed throughout the campus, including classrooms, most buildings will be one-directional to minimize hallway contact, classroom capacity will be reduced to encourage social distancing and additional spaces identified to host classes.

Caprio added that buildings will be cleaned more frequently, and residence halls will be limited to single and double rooming options, with roommates being treated as a “family unit.”

Campus dining will be open and will abide by state guidelines for restaurants. Classes will begin August 31 and run through December 11. Residence halls will be limited to two students, with separate halls for those who test positive for Covid-19.

A helpline to answer questions related to its reopening plans has been created; students are invited to call 413-782-1321 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.