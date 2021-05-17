WNEU School of Law adds anti-racism education to graduation requirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new graduation requirement at Western New England University’s School of Law is aimed at bringing anti-racism education to all students.

The new Antiracism and Cultural Competency requirement will be added for the incoming students in the fall of 2022.

More than a dozen courses will fulfill the requirement, including Critical Race Theory, Gender and Law, and Civil Rights: Police Misconduct.

Students will be required to take at least one class that completes the requirement.

