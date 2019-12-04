WNEU students fill police cruisers with toys for Shriners Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University students showed their compassion for children during this holiday season.

Students stuffed a campus police cruiser Wednesday with gifts for patients at Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.

The students who filled the cruiser with holiday gifts told 22News, their generosity is the result of what they learned as children.

“Growing up my parents always tried to instill in me, a sense of giving back and during my childhood, I took part in clothing and toy drives,” said Kayla Snider.

Senior Madison Menilla added, “I have a special passion for different children. I’ve nannied for years and I’ve been a mentor for kids with special needs.”

This was the second annual Stuff a Cruiser toy drive on the Western New England University campus in Springfield.