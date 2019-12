CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is another report of counterfeit money circulating in Chicopee.

Moes Southwest Grill on Memorial Avenue in Chicopee discovered another round of counterfeit $100 bills Sunday.

The suspect pictured above allegedly used the fake bills.

This is the fourth time the restaurant has encountered these fake bills in the last few weeks.

Moes’ general manager said the fakes are getting better even passing the marker test.