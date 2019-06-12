Woman allegedly hit police car in rollover accident in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A woman’s car rolled over on Route 5 in West Springfield after allegedly hitting a police car Wednesday Morning.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News, police were supervising roadwork on Route 5 northbound around 2:30 a.m. when a woman struck a police car.

Sgt. LaFrance said the woman was injured and taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police said there was an officer inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, who is also expected to be okay.

No charges have been filed yet.