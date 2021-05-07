Woman arrested after car crash in Wilbraham, crack-cocaine seized

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police arrested a Chicopee woman for OUI-drugs after being found unconscious behind the wheel with a crack-pipe in her hand on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wilbraham Police, officers were called to the Big Y Express on Boston Road around 2:08 p.m. for a one-car crash where they located the driver, 42-year-old Jennifer Allsop unconscious in the car. The car had veered off the road, over a sidewalk, and struck a light pole.

Allsop was arrested for the following: