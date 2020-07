GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman who had a warrant out for larceny was arrested after a traffic stop in Granville on Thursday.

According to Granville Police, an officer pulled a car over for speeding on Route 189 and discovered the woman had a warrant for two counts of larceny over $1,200.

Police arrested her and she was booked at the Granville Police Department where she was subsequently released on bail and will go to court at a later date.