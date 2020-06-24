1  of  3
Breaking News
Woman, child struck by vehicle at Ludlow supermarket parking lot
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,938 deaths, 107,611 total cases
Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate
Watch Live
5PM – 6:30PM: 22News Evening Newscast

Woman, child struck by vehicle at Ludlow supermarket parking lot

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ludlow Police Car_191513

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman and child were taken to an area hospital with injuries after being struck by a vehicle at the parking lot of a supermarket on Center Street in Ludlow Wednesday afternoon. 

Ludlow Fire Captain Richard Machado said dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a woman and a child had been hit by a car at 433 Center Street shortly after 1 p.m. Additional reports added that the woman was trapped underneath the vehicle that had hit her. 

Eight firefighters arrived at the grocery store’s parking lot with multiple vehicles. Ludlow Police also responded to help manage the scene and provide care. 

Firefighters were able to immediately lift the car and remove the woman from under the vehicle. Crews did that while providing medical care to the woman and the child, according to Captain Machado. 

Both the woman and child were taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

The Ludlow Police Department is investigating the accident. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today