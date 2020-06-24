Woman, child struck by vehicle at Ludlow supermarket parking lot

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman and child were taken to an area hospital with injuries after being struck by a vehicle at the parking lot of a supermarket on Center Street in Ludlow Wednesday afternoon.

Ludlow Fire Captain Richard Machado said dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a woman and a child had been hit by a car at 433 Center Street shortly after 1 p.m. Additional reports added that the woman was trapped underneath the vehicle that had hit her.

Eight firefighters arrived at the grocery store’s parking lot with multiple vehicles. Ludlow Police also responded to help manage the scene and provide care.

Firefighters were able to immediately lift the car and remove the woman from under the vehicle. Crews did that while providing medical care to the woman and the child, according to Captain Machado.

Both the woman and child were taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Ludlow Police Department is investigating the accident.