Woman crashes car after police chase from West Springfield to Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman is in custody after a car chase in West Springfield ended in a crash in Springfield.

West Springfield Police Lieutenant Adam Polastry told 22News the driver crashed into a parking garage on Memorial Avenue, which was blocked off.

Christian Edwards of Springfield saw the chase happening.

He told 22News, “I was walking down the street, I just saw this truck coming at high speeds, I saw a cop car chasing him and I saw him crash into this little parking garage. I guess it was a high-speed chase all the way from West Springfield to Springfield.”

Our 22News crew got footage which shows extensive damage from the crash.