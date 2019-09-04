Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian as it heads toward the East Coast

Woman crashes car after police chase from West Springfield to Springfield

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman is in custody after a car chase in West Springfield ended in a crash in Springfield.

West Springfield Police Lieutenant Adam Polastry told 22News the driver crashed into a parking garage on Memorial Avenue, which was blocked off.

Christian Edwards of Springfield saw the chase happening.

He told 22News, “I was walking down the street, I just saw this truck coming at high speeds, I saw a cop car chasing him and I saw him crash into this little parking garage. I guess it was a high-speed chase all the way from West Springfield to Springfield.”

Our 22News crew got footage which shows extensive damage from the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories