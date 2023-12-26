EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP )- A woman from Enfield, Connecticut has died after crashing into a brook in East Longmeadow on Friday.

According to East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams, officers were sent to the intersection of Parker Street and Meadowbrook Road for a single-car crash at around 11:00 p.m. One of the passengers of the vehicle called 911 and reported that the car had crashed into the Watchaug Brook.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Enfield, was removed from the vehicle but was unconscious. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died on Saturday from her injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle, the woman’s fiancé, was taken to Baystate as well for his injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the East Longmeadow Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

