BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont woman died in a car crash Tuesday morning in Blandford.

State Police were called to a crash on Beech Hill Road around 7:47 a.m. Tuesday involving a GMC Yukon. A preliminary investigation revealed a 40-year-old woman from Woodford, Vermont was driving when she lost control and crashed off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit a tree before going down a ditch approximately 30 feet deep.

The driver of the vehicle died in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Hampden County State Police Detective Unit.