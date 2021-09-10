Woman dies after crash on Memorial Ave in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver has died after a two-car crash on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Thursday night.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 11:24 p.m. officers were called to a two-car crash on Memorial Ave. near Circuit Ave. Both vehicles were in the eastbound side with front end damage. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Baystate Medical Center. A woman driver died from her injuries, the other driver is in serious condition but is expected to be okay.

The West Springfield Accident Reconstruction Team say the woman driver may have crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound side of the other vehicle.

