Woman dies after crash on Memorial Ave in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver has died after a two-car crash on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Thursday night.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 11:24 p.m. officers were called to a two-car crash on Memorial Ave. near Circuit Ave. Both vehicles were in the eastbound side with front end damage. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Baystate Medical Center. A woman driver died from her injuries, the other driver is in serious condition but is expected to be okay.
MAP: Memorial Avenue & Circuit Avenue
The West Springfield Accident Reconstruction Team say the woman driver may have crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound side of the other vehicle.