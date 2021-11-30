Woman facing criminal charges in deadly pedestrian crash in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver involved in Tuesday’s deadly pedestrian crash in Palmer is facing several charges including driving under the influence.

The crash happened on North Main Street near Wright Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to Sgt. David Burns, 33-year-old Nicole Matanes of Palmer is being charged with OUI, motor vehicle homicide, and speeding, among several other charges.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Sgt. Burns told 22News, Matanes is being held on a $50,000 bail. Her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Palmer District Court.