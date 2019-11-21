Woman gets closure 5-years after soulmate’s remains found in Blandford

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts woman finally has closure, five years after her soul mate disappeared in Blandford.

Karen Buchinsky treasures the photos of Milton Eldredge, who vanished in June of 2014 after leaving the home they shared in Blandford. Hunters found his skull Sunday a short distance away, in a conservation area.

Since that, initial grim discovery, Buchinsky told 22News investigators have found additional remains of Eldredge’s body. She said their relationship spanned decades.

“In the late 80s and we lived together all throughout the 90s, and then we broke up and I waited for him for 14 years and then he came back to this house,” said Buchinsky.

Karen suspects that Milton took his own life in 2014. She recalls his bouts with depression. Although he was a certified EMT, the 59-year-old earned his living delivering furniture. Eldredge had children from a marriage before he met Karen. She said her heart breaks when she thinks of all the years that have passed since 2014.

“That’s exactly how I look at it, I was robbed, we were so in love, we were so adorable together, we were really in love,” said Buchinsky.

Karen and Milton had met in the Hampshire County community of Ware, close to the Worcester County town of Gilbertville where Milton had grown up. Karen said she’ll arrange a memorial service with Milton’s daughter, with whom she said, she is very close.