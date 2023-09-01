SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a car on Dickinson Street in Springfield Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8:05 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Dickinson Street for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The adult woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died due to her injuries.

The driver remained at the accident. The Springfield Police Traffic Bureau is conducting the investigation.