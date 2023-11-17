EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help with locating the driver who hit a pedestrian on Elm Street in East Longmeadow Thursday night.

According to East Longmeadow Police Lt. Steven Manning, at around 8:50 p.m. officers were called to the area of Elm Street and Hanward Hill for a report of an adult woman lying in the roadway and she may have been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the woman was treated by members of police and fire and taken to Baystate Medical Center. Manning told 22News that she is in stable condition however, the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation indicated that the woman’s vehicle had run out of gas and she was attempting to flag down drivers looking for help when she was hit by a car that left the scene. Police believe that the suspected vehicle may be a Mercedes. The vehicle will have front-end damage, specifically in the front grill area.

If you have any information you are asked to call East Longmeadow Police Detective Dieni at 413-525-5440. The investigation is being conducted by the East Longmeadow Police Detective Bureau along with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Crash Analysis Unit.