Woman injured after crashing car into building on Lyman Street in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Ariana Tourangeau

(Springfield Fire Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A woman needed to be removed from her vehicle after hitting a building on Lyman Street early Saturday morning.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, around 3:52 a.m. firefighters were called to the area of 204 Lyman Street where they found a female driver who crashed her car into a building.

Leger said the woman needed to be removed from the car and was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

There was no information on what led up to the crash.

