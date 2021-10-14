Woman injured in Holyoke crash

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to an area hospital after a serious crash on Dwight Street in Holyoke late Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the intersection of Dwight Street and Linden Street for reports of a vehicle that had struck several parked cars around 11 p.m., the Holyoke Fire Department said.

The woman was injured and trapped in the vehicle when crews found her. She was taken to an area hospital after they used hydraulic tools to free her. The extent of the woman’s injuries is currently unknown.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.