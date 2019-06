SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman was hurt after a rollover crash in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain, Brian Tetreault, firefighters were called to Gridiron Street at 11:11 a.m.

When firefighters got to the area they found a single car had rolled onto its roof after hitting a light pole.

Tetreault said the woman who was driving was taken to the hospital with injuries, but couldn’t say how serious the woman’s injuries were.