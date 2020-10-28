Woman killed after two-car crash near Chicopee, South Hadley line

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A woman was killed after a two-car crash near the Chicopee-South Hadley line Tuesday night.

According to Northwestern DA Spokesperson Mary Carey, a 48-year-old woman from Chicopee died at the site of the crash on New Ludlow Road just after 8 p.m. Carey said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the crash and cooperated with the investigation. No charges or citations have been issued.







South Hadley Police, Chicopee Police, and Granby Police all assisted with the crash. The South Hadley Fire Department put out a fire in one of the vehicles.

The crash is being investigated by South Hadley Police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.