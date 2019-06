CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The woman who was killed in a car accident on Center Street in Chicopee last week, has been identified.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk identified the woman as 28-year-old Samantha Matos from Agawam.

Matos was a passenger in the car that crashed into a utility pole in front of 701 Center Street June 18 around 11:30 p.m.

Wilk said Matos and the driver were both taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.