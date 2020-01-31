Woman killed in Southwick single-car crash

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A young woman was killed in a single-car crash on Route 57 in Southwick early Friday morning.

Southwick Police Sgt. Rhett Bannish told 22News the woman was driving westbound on Granville Road (Route 57) when she crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a tree near 107 Granville Road just before 2:30 A.M.

Bannish said the woman died at the crash site. Her identity is not being released at this time, but Bannish did say that she is a 24 year-old resident of the town.

Southwick Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are looking into what led up to the crash.