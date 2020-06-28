Driver killed in multi-car crash on Page Blvd in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was killed in a car crash in Springfield Saturday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 6:30 p.m., a woman was driving when she lost control of her car and crossed over into oncoming traffic on Page Boulevard near Brookdale Drive.

The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. Another individual was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Walsh said other cars were involved in the crash however, there were no other threatening injuries reported. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

MAP: Page Boulevard