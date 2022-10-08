WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After handcrafting all-natural organic soaps, Kay Hernandez is opening her first retail store in West Springfield.

Hernandez started to make soaps after becoming ill from a hormone imbalance that was caused by chemicals in the commercial soaps she was using. Now, after selling her soaps online and at farmers’ markets, Hernandez will be hosting a grand opening ceremony for her new store called Pure Life Soaps Shop.

Some of the soaps feature oatmeal scrub, wildflower, grapefruit tea tree, moringa mango, turmeric orange oatmeal, and lavender oatmeal along with unscented soaps. “We are excited to offer western Massachusetts a soap shop offering quality, unique bath products that are free of chemicals and harmful ingredients and made with exotic and healing essential oils,” said Hernandez.

The grand opening ceremony will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at her new store located at 80 Windsor Street in West Springfield.