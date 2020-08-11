Woman rescued after falling down embankment and into river in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters rescued a woman who fell down an embankment and into a river on Russell Road in Westfield Tuesday afternoon.

Westfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Bishop told 22News crews were called to a riverbank on the 700 block of Russell Road just before 5 p.m. for a woman who had a medical emergency.

Crews arrived to find a 39-year-old woman who had fallen 50 feet down an embankment and 150 feet into the river. Deputy Chief Bishop said additional manpower was requested in order to properly assist the woman.

A stokes basket was used to remove her from the river and embankment.

She was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.