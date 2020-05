LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and firefighters rescued a woman who fell down a 40 foot embankment on Barbara Lane Friday afternoon.

The Longmeadow Fire Department said firefighters, EMS, and police were called to the rescue that required ropes and rigging in order to extricate the woman.

She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

East Longmeadow Fire Department assisted along with Shaker Pines and North Thompsonville fire departments.