Woman rescued after getting lost while kayaking on lake in Holland

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple law enforcement agencies rescued a woman who got lost while kayaking on a lake in Holland Tuesday afternoon.

The Holland Fire Department said they received a call reporting a woman lost on Lake Siog, located off of Dug Hill Road.

After searching for some time, the woman was located and medically evaluated by EMS on site.

She was not taken to the hospital, according to Holland fire officials.

Several departments including Wales Fire and Rescue, Wales Police Department, Sturbridge Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, State Police Airwing, and the Army Corps of Engineers were all called to assist.