Woman saved by good Samaritans on Memorial Bridge in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of good Samaritans are being considered heroes after rescuing a woman in distress Friday morning.

Springfield’s Emergency Communications Department received calls around 9:45 a.m. about a woman who climbed over the railing of the Memorial Bridge in West Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, while police officers and the department’s Behavioral Health Clinician co-responders were on their way, several civilians stopped their cars to get out and pull the woman back to safety. The initial investigation indicates that the woman may have been attempting to commit suicide. The incident was captured on the Springfield Police Department’s Real-Time cameras.

Springfield Police Commissioner Clapprood and Mayor Sarno praised the citizens who assisted with the effort, Clapprood stating, “These good Samaritans did an incredible job working together to pull the distressed woman back to safety. I want to thank them for their selfless actions today,” she continues, “The mental health crisis we face today is why I am such an advocate for our crisis intercept program, which has trained clinician co-responders to respond with our police officers during mental health calls. In this case, multiple good Samaritans took quick action prior to their arrival and our responders were able to provide assistance once they got on scene. Our co-responders will now work with clinicians at the hospital to help the woman get the care and assistance she needs.”

Mayor Sarno also states, “Thank you to these good Samaritans for coming to this woman’s rescue. Thanks to their quick and selfless actions they were able to help and keep her safe until the arrival of our SPD and health care professionals. Mental health is a serious concern. I want to applaud Commissioner Clapprood and the brave and dedicated men and woman in blue for their continued and unyielding efforts working with our BHN partners in address mental health calls. Our Crisis Intercept program is extremely successful in responding to crisis calls and getting individuals the help and assistance they need from our mental health providers and clinicians. Again, way to go and thank you to these good Samaritans for possibly saving this woman’s life and keeping her safe until help could arrive.”

The woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, where the Behavioral Health Clinician co-responder will exchange critical information with the staff in the hospital.

If you’re struggling with mental health, don’t be afraid to reach out to these resources.